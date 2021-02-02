PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 86,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,475. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

