Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PME traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,682. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

