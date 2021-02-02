Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

