Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.58. 631,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,669,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 77.53% and a negative net margin of 59.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.