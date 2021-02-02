Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

