Piper Sandler Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NUVA stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -242.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

