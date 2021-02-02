Piper Sandler Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.38. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 250,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

