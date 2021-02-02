PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.52 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,058.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.23 or 0.01207003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00502737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002102 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

