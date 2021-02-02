Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pixelworks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.