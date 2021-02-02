Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

