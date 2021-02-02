Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $91.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

