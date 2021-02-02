Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

