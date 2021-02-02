Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

