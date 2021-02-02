Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,836.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $840,205.96 and $1,836.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00144039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00252420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038164 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

