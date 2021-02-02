PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

PHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLDT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE PHI opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter worth about $212,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

