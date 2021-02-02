Pmeer Tops 24 Hour Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00144214 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00037809 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

