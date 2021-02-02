PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of PointsBet stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 26,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

