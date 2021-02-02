Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.92

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 27791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

