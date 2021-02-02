Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.65

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.65 and traded as low as $40.00. Portsmouth Square shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

About Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI)

Portsmouth Square, Inc, through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage.

