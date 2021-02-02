Post (POST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,132.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

