PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

