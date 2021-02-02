Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Trading Up 5.1%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $88.90. Approximately 933,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 447,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.57.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

