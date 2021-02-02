Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $114.45 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

