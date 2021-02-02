PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

