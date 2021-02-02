Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells $78,939.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,913,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64.

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 1,066,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,738. The stock has a market cap of $719.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $90,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

