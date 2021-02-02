Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.39 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.26-2.39 EPS.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 31,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,126. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

