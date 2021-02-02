Private Ocean LLC Purchases 186 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $80.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.