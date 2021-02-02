Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.