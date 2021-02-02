Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

PLD stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

