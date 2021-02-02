Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.94 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00010422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

