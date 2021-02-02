ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.41. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 282,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.90 million and a P/E ratio of -128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.81 million. Research analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,154,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,780,188.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.