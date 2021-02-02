PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRO opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $351,144.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,217,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,153.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

