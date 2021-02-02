ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Up 15.8%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s stock price were up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 5,888,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 2,225,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSL. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

