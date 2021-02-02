Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

