Proton Token (PTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a market cap of $115,022.34 and approximately $117,962.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00834951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.86 or 0.04808436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

