Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.85. Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5,605,631 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.77.

About Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.