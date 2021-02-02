Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

