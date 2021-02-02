ProximaX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $129,026.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ProximaX has a market cap of $4.74 million and $129,026.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

