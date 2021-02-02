PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 0.6%

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). 458,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 904,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of PRS REIT (PRSR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.24.

About PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

