Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

NYSE:PRU opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

