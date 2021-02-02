Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PUK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 260,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,123. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Prudential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Prudential by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

