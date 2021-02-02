Prudential’s (PUK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUK. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $32.32 on Friday. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

