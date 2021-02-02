PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of PS Business Parks worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

