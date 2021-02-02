PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Dawn Svoronos Sells 506 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTCT traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 761,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

