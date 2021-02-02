PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $44,314.88 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64.

PTCT traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 761,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,550. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

