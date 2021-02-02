Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

PULM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

