Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442 over the last three months. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

