Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

AXP stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

