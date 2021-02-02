Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

HBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $737.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

