Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

